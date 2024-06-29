Publicis Groupe S.A. (PUBGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0563 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.
Publicis Groupe Stock Up 0.6 %
Publicis Groupe stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $29.25.
Publicis Groupe Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Publicis Groupe
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.