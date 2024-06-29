Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Announces Dividend of $0.69

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.6897 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Price Performance

Shares of IDCBY stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $210.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.15. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

Get Industrial and Commercial Bank of China alerts:

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.35 billion during the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 23.98%.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.