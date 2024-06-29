Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Down 93.3% in June

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 million, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.24. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $25.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.0569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X E-Commerce ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBIZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,652,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global X E-Commerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Global X E-Commerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

