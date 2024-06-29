Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in June

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 816,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.7 days.
Tobu Railway Stock Performance
TBURF stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. Tobu Railway has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55.
About Tobu Railway
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tobu Railway
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Tobu Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tobu Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.