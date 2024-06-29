Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in June

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 816,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.7 days.

Tobu Railway Stock Performance

TBURF stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. Tobu Railway has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55.

About Tobu Railway

Tobu Railway Co, Ltd. engages in the transportation business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Transportation Business, Leisure Business, Real Estate Business, Distribution Business, and Other Business. The company is involved in the general transportation business by railroad, tramway, and cableway, as well as car transportation business.

