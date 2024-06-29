Short Interest in TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Declines By 92.0%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the May 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TILT Price Performance

Shares of TLLTF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. TILT has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

Get TILT alerts:

TILT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. The company operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. It also produces, cultivates, and sells cannabis products. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems.

Receive News & Ratings for TILT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TILT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.