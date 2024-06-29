Short Interest in TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Declines By 92.0%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the May 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TILT Price Performance
Shares of TLLTF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. TILT has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.07.
TILT Company Profile
