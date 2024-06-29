Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Down 92.1% in June

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the May 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PEY opened at $19.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $21.50.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0715 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.