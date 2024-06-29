Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Down 92.1% in June

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the May 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PEY opened at $19.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0715 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 68,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 48,998 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 415,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 310,095 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 168,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

