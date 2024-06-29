NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Update

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the May 31st total of 647,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBY opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.82. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 146.20% and a negative net margin of 79.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.

