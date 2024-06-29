Short Interest in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Drops By 92.9%

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the May 31st total of 9,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 41.1% during the first quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 163,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 47,518 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $3,393,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 373,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 150,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valuence Merger Corp. I alerts:

Valuence Merger Corp. I Stock Down 0.3 %

VMCA stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Company Profile

Valuence Merger Corp. I ( NASDAQ:VMCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.