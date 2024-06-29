Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $373.65 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $380.26. The stock has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.05.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

