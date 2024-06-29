Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 140.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLSR. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 153.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $371,000.

XLSR opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.19. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $51.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.73 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

