Courier Capital LLC Purchases 448 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 3,554.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,601 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $31,503,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $17,810,000. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,169,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,354,000 after buying an additional 103,909 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 437.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 126,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after buying an additional 103,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE:WHR opened at $102.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $160.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day moving average is $105.87.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 96.42%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.