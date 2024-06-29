Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 42.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,739,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.06.

Eaton Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $313.55 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.34.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

