Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Up 6.2%

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.10. 79,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 601,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

View Our Latest Report on REAX

Real Brokerage Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 98.38% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Brokerage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Real Brokerage by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.