Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Trading Up 4.8%

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.94. 14,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 163,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTAL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Metals Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Metals Acquisition from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Regal Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 1.2% during the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 303,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 10.4% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 687,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,970,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

