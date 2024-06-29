Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Up 4.2%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.92. 30,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,239,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MESO. StockNews.com cut shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Mesoblast Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesoblast stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned about 0.05% of Mesoblast as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

