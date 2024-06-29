TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Up 3.4%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $18.33. Approximately 170,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,819,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 2.30.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 713.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

