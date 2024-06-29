Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider Geus Aart De Sells 8,158 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) insider Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total transaction of $4,915,929.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,466,885.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Geus Aart De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60.

Synopsys stock opened at $595.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $569.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.47. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.51 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a PE ratio of 64.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in Synopsys by 21.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 18.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Synopsys by 19.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.36.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

