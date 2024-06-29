Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Insider Sells C$2,107,100.00 in Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$2,107,100.00.

Shares of TSE VLE opened at C$4.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of C$445.74 million, a PE ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.32. Valeura Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.10.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$201.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$234.19 million. Valeura Energy had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.5466667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLE. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$9.50 target price on Valeura Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cormark lifted their target price on Valeura Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

