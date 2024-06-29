Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 29,124 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Thursday, May 23rd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $1,899,758.52.

On Thursday, April 25th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE WMT opened at $67.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average of $59.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after purchasing an additional 274,229,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 183.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,852,277,000 after purchasing an additional 426,388 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $3,674,652,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on WMT

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.