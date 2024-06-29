G999 (G999) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 29th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $1.78 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00046028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000123 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

