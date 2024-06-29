Qtum (QTUM) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 29th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $271.09 million and approximately $28.88 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.58 or 0.00004232 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,391.47 or 0.05569963 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00046028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00014688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,211,853 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

