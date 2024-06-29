Elastos Price Reaches $2.17 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. During the last week, Elastos has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $48.04 million and approximately $371,359.96 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00003566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,585,953 coins and its circulating supply is 22,120,380 coins. The official message board for Elastos is elastos.info/news. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

