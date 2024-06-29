Creditcoin Price Hits $0.48 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $168.82 million and $14.86 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001478 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 350,092,249 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

