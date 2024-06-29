Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $114.00 million and $11.00 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,127,127,307 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,127,127,307.348829 with 517,307,214.50046015 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.71177062 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $11,975,429.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

