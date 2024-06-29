Steem Achieves Market Cap of $92.19 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 29th. During the last week, Steem has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $92.19 million and $1.43 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,893.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.98 or 0.00628981 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.25 or 0.00121944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00038547 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.00274711 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00044343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00073238 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 465,282,979 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

