Adshares Market Cap Achieves $15.57 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 29th. Over the last week, Adshares has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000660 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $15.57 million and approximately $252.70 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001279 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000701 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000586 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000615 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Adshares Coin Profile
Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,749,219 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.
The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.
Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.
The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”
Adshares Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.
