ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.16

ICON (ICX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $156.95 million and $2.20 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About ICON
ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,005,842,047 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.
