Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Jerash Holdings (US) updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Jerash Holdings (US) Price Performance

Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $3.97.

Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

