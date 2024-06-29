Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Releases Earnings Results

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.30%.
Senmiao Technology Stock Down 1.5 %
Senmiao Technology stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. Senmiao Technology has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Senmiao Technology Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Senmiao Technology
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.