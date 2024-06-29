Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Releases Earnings Results

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.30%.

Senmiao Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

Senmiao Technology stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. Senmiao Technology has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

