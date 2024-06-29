Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Posts Earnings Results

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%.
Emerson Radio Trading Up 15.7 %
Shares of MSN opened at $0.59 on Friday. Emerson Radio has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $0.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Radio in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Emerson Radio Company Profile
Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.
