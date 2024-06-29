Short Interest in Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Decreases By 93.7%

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MDIBY stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $16.71.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Insurance – Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

