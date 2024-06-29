ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $27.26

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.26, but opened at $26.09. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 1,616 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $949.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.858 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 40,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Further Reading

