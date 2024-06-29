Kura Sushi USA’s (KRUS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KRUS. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $122.81. The company has a market cap of $708.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.22.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Sushi USA

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $549,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 293.5% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

