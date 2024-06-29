Cencora (NYSE:COR) Shares Gap Down to $237.28

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $237.28, but opened at $229.00. Cencora shares last traded at $229.90, with a volume of 153,804 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.30.

Cencora Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.82. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,756.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

