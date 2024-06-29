Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $20.73

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.73, but opened at $19.98. Stellantis shares last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 1,348,339 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STLA shares. Barclays raised Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $1.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Stellantis by 424.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

