Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Gap Down to $119.52

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $119.52, but opened at $112.49. Addus HomeCare shares last traded at $112.18, with a volume of 144,447 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.91.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth $752,000. Dean Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,667,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,809,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.