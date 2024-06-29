Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 190,066 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 79.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190,066 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 34,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 888.6% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $115.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day moving average is $109.57. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

