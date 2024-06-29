Nathaniel Gandert Sells 4,199 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CTO Nathaniel Gandert sold 4,199 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $13,562.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 478,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of Getty Images stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 2.09. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.29 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GETY. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Images presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GETY. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in Getty Images by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,554,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Getty Images by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Articles

