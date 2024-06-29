Daine Marc Weston Sells 10,227 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) VP Daine Marc Weston sold 10,227 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $33,033.21. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,479.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Getty Images Price Performance

Shares of GETY stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 2.09.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Getty Images had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $222.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.29 million. Research analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GETY shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GETY. Natixis purchased a new position in Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Images by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Stories

