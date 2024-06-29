NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$12,953.14 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ivan J. Condic sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total value of C$12,953.14.

NuVista Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NVA stock opened at C$14.22 on Friday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$9.59 and a twelve month high of C$14.38. The company has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.14). NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of C$309.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.3395253 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NVA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins lowered their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.42.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

