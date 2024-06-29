WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 9,204 Shares of Stock

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 9,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.27 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$11,643.06 ($7,762.04).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 15,550 shares of WAM Leaders stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.28 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$19,826.25 ($13,217.50).

On Friday, June 21st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 15,302 shares of WAM Leaders stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.28 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$19,586.56 ($13,057.71).

On Friday, May 31st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson 19,612 shares of WAM Leaders stock.

WAM Leaders Stock Performance

WAM Leaders Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from WAM Leaders’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, May 19th. WAM Leaders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

About WAM Leaders

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

