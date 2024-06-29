Insider Selling: Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) CEO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $972,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,265.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Century Aluminum Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ CENX opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.57. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $19.88.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.30 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 10.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CENX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 13,746.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 199.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 7,779.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

