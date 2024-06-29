Insider Selling: Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) CEO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $972,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,265.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Century Aluminum Trading Up 5.3 %
NASDAQ CENX opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.57. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $19.88.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.30 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 10.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CENX
Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 13,746.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 199.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 7,779.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Century Aluminum
- About the Markup Calculator
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.