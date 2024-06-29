Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells 257 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) insider Vikram Gupta sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $22,140.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,294.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vikram Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Vikram Gupta sold 259 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $23,310.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Vikram Gupta sold 258 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $24,535.80.

Synaptics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.59 and its 200 day moving average is $99.61. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.38 and a 1 year high of $121.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNA. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,131,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,500,000 after purchasing an additional 116,276 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 67,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

