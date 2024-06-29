United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total value of $1,139,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $41,160.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

UTHR opened at $318.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.09. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $321.80.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,170,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.