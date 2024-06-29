Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 947 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

PFE opened at $27.99 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

