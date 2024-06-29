Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Short Interest Update

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 1,038.1% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 338,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,000. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 accounts for approximately 2.9% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Get Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 10.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSLL opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

About Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.

(Get Free Report)

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.