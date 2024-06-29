Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Short Interest Update

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a growth of 1,085.0% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.3 days.

Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance

Vanquis Banking Group stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Vanquis Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles.

