Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Short Interest Update

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a growth of 1,085.0% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.3 days.
Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance
Vanquis Banking Group stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Vanquis Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.
Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanquis Banking Group
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.