Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Update

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cryptoblox Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRYBF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.
About Cryptoblox Technologies
