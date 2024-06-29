Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Update

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRYBF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

Get Cryptoblox Technologies alerts:

About Cryptoblox Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience.

Receive News & Ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.