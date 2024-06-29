Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD) Short Interest Up 1,176.8% in June

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a growth of 1,176.8% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jayud Global Logistics stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Jayud Global Logistics worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jayud Global Logistics alerts:

Jayud Global Logistics Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ JYD opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. Jayud Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. It offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics and fragmented logistics services; supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jayud Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jayud Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.