Short Interest in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Expands By 1,600.0%

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Price Performance

BTEC stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.01. Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF has a one year low of $25.66 and a one year high of $39.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned 0.48% of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Company Profile

The Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (BTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to hold equities of small- and mid-cap healthcare firms in the US. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. BTEC was launched on Aug 19, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

